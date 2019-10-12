DURBAN - Two people have been arrested and drugs worth about R400,000 were seized during South African Police Service operations in Durban this past week, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday. "Police officers in the province remain enduring in their onslaught on drug dealers as they seize large quantities of illegal substances in KwaZulu-Natal," Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

During multiple raids conducted recently, drug dealers were dealt a huge blow as illicit drugs valued at almost R400,000 were seized, he said.

An operation conducted at Illovo resulted in the arrest of a 36-year-old woman for dealing in drugs. Police seized 259 grammes of crystal methamphetamine (tik) with an estimated street value of R91,000. The suspect was detained at the Amanzimtoti Police Station, where she was charged. She appeared at the Umbumbulu Magistrates' Court on Friday on drug dealing charges.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in the Durban CBD after he was caught selling drugs at a minibus taxi rank on Soldiers Way. Thirty-five "stones" of heroin, valued at R6700, were found on him during the police operation. The suspect was detained at the Durban Central Police Station and charged with dealing in drugs. He also made a brief appearance at the Durban Magistrates' Court on Friday.