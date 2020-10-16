Two arrested for fire at UKZN residence

Durban – The University of KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the arrests of two people over an arson attack at one of its residences. In the early hours of Monday, The Oval student residence at UKZN’s Westville campus was set alight. Management vowed that those responsible would be brought to book. In a statement, the institution applauded law enforcement agencies for the swift arrests. Normah Zondo, acting executive director: corporate relations, said UKZN’s leadership had expressed outrage over what appeared to be a random incident.

“This is the same building that was closed due to significant concerns with the condition of the building. Campus security and police were alerted after the flames were spotted in the early hours of Monday. Luckily no one was injured.”

The university said two people had been arrested and more arrests were expected.

UKZN said the two arrested were unregistered students, aged 24 and 25.

The face charges of trespassing, arson and attempted murder.

The university’s vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Nana Poku, said the arrests should sound a warning to criminals masquerading as students at campuses.

“Such individuals have no place in our modern society, let alone on our university campuses. The university community stands as one in condemnation of this senseless, criminal act.”

The university has called on anyone with information to come forward by contacting the university’s Risk Management Services (RMS).

Information can also be sent anonymously, 24/7, to Tip-offs Anonymous, through the following channels:

Toll-free: 0800 203 285

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.tip-offs.com

UKZN management also welcomed the support of all stakeholders, saying the incident had received widespread condemnation.

