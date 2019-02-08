File picture

Cape Town - Two child rapists were handed lengthy jail terms in the Pongola region in Northern KwaZulu-Natal this week, the province's police said. In a statement, police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said the Pongola Regional Court sentenced Ndumiso Ntumba, 29, to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl on Christmas day in 2017.

"On Christmas Day of 2017, children were playing near Ntumba’s homestead when the suspect sent the other children to the tuckshop, took the victim into his room and raped her," said Mbele.

"The victim screamed for help and the suspect released her and gave her a R1 for her silence. She went home and reported the incident to her mother."

In a separate matter, traditional Mkholiswa Nxumalo, 35, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for raping a 14-year-old girl more than six years ago.

"In January 2013, the victim went to a traditional healer at KwaShoba area as she was not feeling well. He convinced her that she can be healed only if the medicine is inserted into her by a private part," said Mbele.

"When the victim refused, the accused forcefully raped her."

African News Agency (ANA)