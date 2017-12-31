Durban - Two people have been killed in an early morning crash in Pinetown near Durban on New Year's Day.

Private emergency services provider Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident occurred on the Dumisanya Makhanya freeway just outside Claremont in Pinetown.

"Just after 4am, Rescue Care paramedics were called to the scene to find that a vehicle had somehow lost control and come to rest on its roof in a ditch on the roadside.

"Paramedics assessed the scene and found that there had been seven occupants in the vehicle at the time of the collision,"he said. "Unfortunately a male and a female, believed to be in their 30s, had suffered major injuries and there was nothing more anyone could do for them and they were declared deceased at the scene.

"A further five people had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required."

Police were on the scene to investigate the cause of the accident.

African News Agency/ANA