Two dogs die after swarm of bees attack them

Durban: Two dogs died after they were attacked by a swarm of bees on the KwaZulu-North Coast. Prem Balram, of Reaction Unit SA, said the incident took place on a property on Cherry Circle in Redcliffe in Verulam.

“Rusa received a call from a member of the public at approximately 16.04pm, requesting assistance at his neighbours’ property.” Balram said that when officers arrived on scene, they found a swarm of bees attacking both dogs under a carport at the rear of the property. “A reaction officer removed both pets from the yard. The dogs sustained hundreds of stings and died shortly thereafter.”

Balram said the homeowner and his daughter were also stung when they attempted to rescue their pets. “They did not require medical attention.” Balram said the reaction officer was also stung multiple times.

