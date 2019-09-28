File picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - Two alleged car hijackers were wounded and a third was also arrested in a shoot-out with police in Umlazi in Durban this week, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday. One of them, a 20-year-old man, had already appeared in the Umlazi Magistrates' Court on Friday and remained in custody, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

"He was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property after he was found driving a vehicle that was hijacked at Merebank in the Wentworth policing precinct in June this year."

On Thursday, police officers from the South African Police Service (SAPS) provincial task team were conducting an operation in P section in Umlazi when they spotted a hijacked vehicle with three occupants on Siqunga Road.

"They instructed them to stop, but the occupants stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver, 20, was found inside the vehicle and was immediately arrested."