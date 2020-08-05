Two in court after stray bullet kills unborn baby

Durban - Two men, aged 21 and 33, have been arrested and charged for the murder of an unborn baby in June this year. It is believed that a pregnant woman had been struck by a stray bullet when the two men allegedly tried to rob a resident in Cato Crest. Police said as the victim ran off, the men fired at him. "A stray bullet struck a pregnant woman who was seated inside a room and she sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach. The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention. “Unfortunately, the unborn baby was certified dead two days after the incident," KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

She said police had opened a case of murder and two cases of attempted murder.

"The suspects were traced to the Westville Prison where they were charged on a count of murder and two counts of attempted murder," she said.

The same suspects were initially arrested for house robberies that were committed in the same area.

Mbele said both suspects have appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

"These suspects will be profiled to determine if they can be linked to other robberies in the area," Mbele said.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the members for the arrest of the suspects who were terrorising the community.

