Two in court for Mgwagwa man’s murder

DURBAN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested two men in connection with a murder of a 24-year-old man in Mgwagwa, near Pietermaritzburg, last week. Nkanyiso Zondi was shot dead by unknown suspects at his homestead.

He sustained a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest. A case of murder was opened for investigation at Taylors Halt SAPS. Police spokesperson in KZN, Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Thursday a multi-disciplinary operation was initiates after an intensive investigation was conducted regarding the suspects involved. Gwala said the team proceeded to the Mgwagwa area where a search was conducted at a homestead.

“Upon searching the house, police found a shotgun, rifle, pistol, revolver and an air rifle. Police also seized 212 rounds of ammunition. “Two suspects aged 19 and 32 were placed under arrest for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition,” she said.

The firearms and ammunition seized at the scene. Picture: SAPS The firearms and ammunition seized at the scene. Picture: SAPS The suspects were positively linked to the murder. They appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday and investigations are ongoing.

In a separate operation, police arrested two men and seized heroin in a sting operation in Durban’s Point area. Gwala said the team followed information about drugs being packed and stored for distribution. “The targets were identified and a take-down operation was conducted leading to the arrest of two suspects aged 24 and 32.