File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

PORT ELIZABETH - Swift action by Eshowe police searching for a missing person led to the gruesome discovery of a decomposed body in the early hours of Thursday morning, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal said in a statement. Police officers arrested two suspects aged 18 and 21 and recovered a vehicle and a cellphone.

On Tuesday a Youth Academy teacher Vusumuzi Mlaba (60) was reported missing.

Mlaba's family informed the police during their investigation that he had not been seen since last Thursday.

The investigation led the police to Ntumeni where they found a slightly decomposed body covered with tree branches and the missing persons inquiry became a case of murder.

The police then proceeded to Matshana area at Empangeni where they arrested the suspects who were found with the deceased’s belongings.

The suspects were detained at Eshowe police station. They will be charged with murder and are expected to appear in the Eshowe Magistrate's Court soon.

