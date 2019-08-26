Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

Durban - South African Police Service officers from the Ilembe policing cluster, the Ndwedwe SAPS, and the Umhlali K9 unit have arrested two suspects in connection with a recent kidnapping case, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday. It was alleged that on August 22, a 22-year-old man was walking with friends at Edamini when unknown men emerged and forced him into their vehicle before speeding off, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

A case of kidnapping was opened at Ndwedwe police station for investigation. Investigations led police to Mahlabathini Reserve in Ndwedwe, where the victim was found with serious injuries.

A 20-year-old suspect was arrested. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention and the suspect was detained for kidnapping.

Police proceeded to a service station in Umhlanga in a hunt for the second kidnapping suspect, which resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old man. Police seized Mandrax tablets, rock cocaine, heroin capsules, dagga, and an undisclosed amount of local currency and international currency found in his possession.

The suspect was detained and he would be charged with possession of drugs and kidnapping. Both suspects would appear in the Ndwedwe Magistrate's Court soon, Mbele said.

African News Agency/ANA