Two men critically injured in Umgeni Road crash

Durban - Two men were rushed to hospital in a critical condition following a crash on Umgeni Road, near Springfield Park on Friday night. Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said paramedics responded to the scene at the intersection of Umgeni and Electron Roads just after 11pm to find a Toyota Etios and Fortuner had collided.

He said upon closer inspection, the driver of the Etios was found to be entrapped in the wreckage and in a serious condition. "Specialist hydraulic equipment was needed to free the man whilst Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise him. One stabilised he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care," he said. Van Reenen said a second man was found slumped over in the back seat and in a critical condition.

He added that several interventions were performed to stabilise him before he was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance for further care. "The occupants of the Fortuner did not suffer any serious injuries and were assessed by paramedics on the scene," van Reenen said. SAPS are investigating further.