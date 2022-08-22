Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, August 22, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Two-month-old baby dies in Durban shack fire

Published 54m ago

Share

Durban - A mother’s attempt to rescue both her children from a burning shack failed as her infant child died in the fire.

The incident took place on Sunday in Burlington Drive, Shallcross, at about 8.30am.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, Chatsworth SAPS responded to reports of a shack fire.

“On arrival it was established that a shack had caught fire with two children inside.

“The mother managed to rescue the 4-year-old boy who had sustained serious injuries, while the 2-month-old baby unfortunately could not be saved.

More on this

“The elderly grandmother who was also in the house sustained burn wounds.”

Ngcobo said the 4-year-old child was taken to a local hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

“An inquest docket was being investigated by Chatsworth SAPS.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSKwaZulu-NatalCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj