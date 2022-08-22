Two-month-old baby dies in Durban shack fire

Durban - A mother’s attempt to rescue both her children from a burning shack failed as her infant child died in the fire. The incident took place on Sunday in Burlington Drive, Shallcross, at about 8.30am.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, Chatsworth SAPS responded to reports of a shack fire. “On arrival it was established that a shack had caught fire with two children inside. “The mother managed to rescue the 4-year-old boy who had sustained serious injuries, while the 2-month-old baby unfortunately could not be saved.

“The elderly grandmother who was also in the house sustained burn wounds.” Ngcobo said the 4-year-old child was taken to a local hospital where he remains in a stable condition. “An inquest docket was being investigated by Chatsworth SAPS.”

Story continues below Advertisement