Two months after DUT student killing in residence, police nab suspect

Durban – Almost two months after 19-year-old DUT student Sifundo Mhlongo was fatally stabbed at a student residence, police have made an arrest. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, said a 21-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday. “It is alleged that on January 7 at 4.50pm, Sifundo Mhlongo was fatally stabbed while at a student residence on Yusuf Dadoo Street in Durban. “He sustained a stab wound to the neck and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. “His assailant who was also a student at the same campus fled the scene after the incident and has been on the run since then.”

She said a case of murder was opened at Durban Central SAPS for investigation.

Gwala said the investigating officer assigned to the case followed up information about the suspect involved in the murder.

“The suspect was arrested in the Isipingo area where he was hiding.”

The Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major-General Thulani Gonya praised the investigating officer for his perseverance in solving the case.

At the time of Sifundo’s murder his mother Thandeka Mhlongo, told The Mercury the family were shocked by his murder.

She described him as a quiet and very smart person who loved his books and making jokes.

“He was a good student, very smart, was always indoors.

“He was good in his studies … In his first year, he got more than five distinctions.

“As a mother, I knew he was going places with his life and he was going to change and better our situation here at home,” said an emotional Thandeka.

IOL