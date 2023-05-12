Two pupils drown during school outing at Toti beach

They were among 84 pupils from Sizathina Secondary School in Dududu, on the KZN South Coast.

According to an incident report the pupils were swimming at the beach in front of the Waterberg Flats in Beach Road, Amanzimtoti, when they got into difficulty. They were allegedly in a no-swimming area.

It is alleged that about 30 pupils were swimming there and that no lifeguards were present.

The tragedy struck just after 4pm.