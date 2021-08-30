Two schoolchildren killed in Pietermaritzburg crash

DURBAN - Two children have died in a crash in Willowton, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday afternoon.

“Early indications suggest that there are numerous casualties who have sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical. The driver of the bus was trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed using the Jaws of Life,” Mi7 stated.

Mi7 said at least two children aged between 8 and 10 years old died at the scene.

It is believed that the minibus was travelling towards the Jika Joe informal settlement after picking up children from schools in the Sobantu area.