NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
Private security group Mi7 reported that a truck and a minibus transporting schoolchildren collided on Ohrtmann Road. Picture: Mi7
Private security group Mi7 reported that a truck and a minibus transporting schoolchildren collided on Ohrtmann Road. Picture: Mi7

Two schoolchildren killed in Pietermaritzburg crash

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

DURBAN - Two children have died in a crash in Willowton, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday afternoon.

Private security group Mi7 reported that a truck and a minibus transporting schoolchildren collided on Ohrtmann Road.

“Early indications suggest that there are numerous casualties who have sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical. The driver of the bus was trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed using the Jaws of Life,” Mi7 stated.

Mi7 said at least two children aged between 8 and 10 years old died at the scene.

It is believed that the minibus was travelling towards the Jika Joe informal settlement after picking up children from schools in the Sobantu area.

MORE ON THIS

The minibus driver was trapped in the mangled wreckage. The truck driver was also injured.

At least 10 other children were treated for injuries.

IOL

Road Accidents

Share this article: