Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Tongaat sting operation

DURBAN - TWO men were arrested and charged for possession and drug dealing in a sting operation in oThongathi (Tongaat) on Monday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit conducted an operation in Hambanathi.

“They proceeded to the said house and on their arrival police found a 30-year-old suspect in possession of 474 blue and white capsules of heroine amounting to R11 500. The drugs were seized and the suspect was arrested,” she said. Mbele said the team proceeded to another house in the area where they arrested a 39-year-old woman after she was found in possession of 7 600 heroine capsules amounting to R23 390. “The estimated drugs seized at the both crime scenes are valued at approximately R190 000,” Mbele said.

Drugs seized in KZN Picture: SAPS Both suspects have since appeared in court and investigations are ongoing.

In a separate operation, police recovered stolen vehicles and cellphones in Plessislaer. Mbele said three armed suspects entered a store at Church Street in Pietermaritzburg and took a number of cellphones then fled.

Armed suspects entered a store at Church Street in Pietermaritzburg and took a number of cellphones then fled the scene. Picture: SAPS "Police officials formed a ring of steel around Pietermaritzburg when they received information of the stolen traced cellphones to a house in Plessislaer,“ she said. ”The suspects saw the police approaching and fled between the houses. The cellphones worth R980 000 along with two bicycles were recovered at the said house.“ Mbele said while the police were at the scene they received a complaint of vehicles that was hijacked in the Ixopo area.