Two teachers injured in freak accident as car hurtles down embankment at a KZN school

Pretoria – Two teachers were injured in a freak accident when their car failed to stop, lost control and went down an embankment at the Intaphuka Primary School in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal. The car’s airbags were activated when it crashed nose first on the tarmac. According to Reaction Unit SA, the incident happened on Friday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

RUSA first responders said they received a call for assistance after 7am to come and help two teachers, as well as a 10-year-old pupil, who had suffered an anxiety attack. A car failed to stop went down an embankment leaving two injured. Photo:Facebook/RUSA “On arrival, we were informed that a grey Toyota Urban Cruiser failed to stop in the parking lot. Two females, aged 55 and 57, who were in the car sustained moderate injuries. “A 10-year-old suffered and anxiety attack after witnessing the incident.”