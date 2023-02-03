Two teachers injured in freak accident as car hurtles down embankment at a KZN school

Pretoria – Two teachers were injured in a freak accident when their car failed to stop, lost control and went down an embankment at the Intaphuka Primary School in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal.
The car’s airbags were activated when it crashed nose first on the tarmac. According to Reaction Unit SA, the incident happened on Friday morning.
RUSA first responders said they received a call for assistance after 7am to come and help two teachers, as well as a 10-year-old pupil, who had suffered an anxiety attack.
“On arrival, we were informed that a grey Toyota Urban Cruiser failed to stop in the parking lot. Two females, aged 55 and 57, who were in the car sustained moderate injuries.
“A 10-year-old suffered and anxiety attack after witnessing the incident.”
RUSA said the three were treated on the scene before being transported to hospital by ambulance.
IOL