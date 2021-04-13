Two women found dead in a river in Pmb, one had her throat slit

Durban - KZN police are investigating two cases of murder after the bodies of two women were found KwaPata River in Azalea in the KZN Midlands.

“It is alleged on Monday at around 17.45pm, two bodies of women believed to be in their thirties were found with stab wounds on the body in KwaPata River at Azalea.

“The throat of one of the victims’ was slit,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

She said the victims identities were still unknown.

The matter is still under investigation by Plessislaer SAPS.