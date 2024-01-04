Two workers were killed following a lightning strike at a farm in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. The pair were working on a farm in Bergville when they were struck.

“About 50 people were affected by the lightning and received on-site medical attention, while four were transported to the hospital, where they are currently in recovery," the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said in a statement. Provincial media liaison, Sboniso Mngadi, said disaster teams were monitoring the situation. Cogta member of the executive council (MEC) in KZN, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, expressed her condolences the families of the deceased.

Sithole-Moloi said it was saddening that these disasters continue to claim lives in the province, despite efforts to mitigate the risk. “Our disaster teams are collaborating with the affected families to provide any necessary assistance,” she said. “We have also coordinated with other departments to offer the required support, including psychological counselling for the survivors and their families.”

The province was hit by heavy rains over the festive season that claimed the lives of 31 people, while three people are still unaccounted for. Seven members from one family were laid to rest this week. Mourners from different communities converged at the Msimango family home in Roosboom, just outside Ladysmith, as the family laid to rest seven loved ones who passed away when their car was swept away by floods on Christmas Eve.

Members of the Msimango family in Roosboom who were laid to rest this week. They were killed following a flash flood in Ladysmith. Picture: Supplied Vincent Msimango, his wife Qondisile Msimango and their three children; Emihle Msimango, Aphelele Msimango, and Mabande Msimango died.