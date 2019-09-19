The UKZN cancelled a planned memorial service for the late deputy minister of Mineral Resources, Bavelile Hlongwa.

Johannesburg - The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Thursday cancelled a planned memorial service for the late deputy minister of Mineral Resources, Bavelile Hlongwa. The 38-year-old deputy minister died in a car crash on Friday after she returned from an ANC Youth League event at the University of Limpopo. She was hit and killed by a truck on the N1 highway.

Hlongwa was appointed as the deputy minister in May this year.

“Kindly note, the memorial service that UKZN had planned for Bavelile Hlongwa, to take place at the University today has been cancelled. Sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused," the university said in a statement.

The cancellation was due to an official provincial memorial service taking place around the same time as the university's.

The official provincial memorial service was held at Durban City Hall at 3pm on Thursday.

