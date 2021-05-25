UKZN optometry graduate plans to set up eye clinics for the less privileged

Durban: A UKZN student who will graduate summa cum laude plans to use her Bachelor of Optometry degree to help those less privileged.

Pietermaritzburg resident Zaakirah Moola will graduate at UKZN’s virtual graduation set to take place this week.

On her secret to success, Moola said she believes anyone can achieve good results with hard work and dedication.

With her degree, she hopes to expand her knowledge in the field of low vision and eye care for the elderly.

“My goal is to set up eye clinics for the less privileged so that they can receive the best eye care possible,” she said.

“My family members were challenged with extremely weak eyesight. Witnessing their struggles while being unable to understand why, sparked my interest in studying optometry.”

She said the Covid-19 pandemic in her final year caused major disruptions as she couldn’t attend class.

“However, I remained positive and spent more time self-studying and researching the more difficult concepts.”

Moola believes it is inevitable that every student will be challenged during the course of their studies.

“During trying moments, I prayed and constantly reminded myself that God (Allah) will help me get through it.”

Her motto is: "Always let your faith be stronger than your fear".

Moola finds painting therapeutic and thanked her parents and family for their support and encouragement.

UKZN said a total of 10 313 students will graduate at the 2021 UKZN Autumn virtual Graduation ceremonies.

IOL