UKZN part of global team to make breakthrough in HIV research

In a global first, a team of scientists and researchers from all over the world, including academics from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) and Omnigen Biodata Ltd, have discovered a genetic variant that may explain the naturally lower viral loads of HIV seen in some people of African ancestry. This discovery is groundbreaking as it could lead to the development of new therapeutics as well as improve treatment options for those living with HIV.

As more than 25 million people are HIV-positive on the African continent, researchers are making strides to better understand the role of genetics in HIV infection in African populations. UKZN’s Emeritus Professor Ayesha Motala said the research is a turning point: “This piece of research is a real turning point for understanding HIV infections in African populations. The results of this study also demonstrate the importance of undertaking genetic research in African populations to enable discovery and address long-standing health inequities.” HIV is a major cause of illness and mortality, despite the existence of treatments that reduce viral loads.