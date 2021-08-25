UKZN professor appointed as World Federation for Mental Health regional vice president for Africa
DURBAN: PROFESSOR Johannes John-Langba has been appointed as World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) regional vice president for Africa.
He currently serves as the Academic Leader of Research and Higher Degrees in the School of Applied Human Sciences, and director of the College of Humanities, Doctoral Academy, at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
His term at the World Assembly and Annual General Meeting of the World Federation of Mental Health officially begins in November and will end in 2023.
WFMH is an international membership organisation founded in 1948 to advance, among all peoples and nations, the prevention of mental and emotional disorders, the proper treatment and care of those with such disorders, and the promotion of mental health.
“I plan to utilise my role to engage in evidence-based advocacy for increased investment in mental health by African governments, as part of the WFMH’s global call for greater investments in mental health. My appointment as the WFMH regional vice president for Africa is recognition of my commitment to challenging socially restrictive and discriminatory practices, affecting the mental health of all people in Africa and globally,” he said.
Professor John-Langba added that he believes the appointment also recognises his contribution to the promotion of mental health literacy, human rights, equal access to treatment, and community-based mental health interventions on the African continent, over the last decade, not only as mental health researcher and practitioner, but also as a mental health ambassador of Cape Mental Health (CMH) – the oldest community-based mental health service provider in Africa.
“The appointment ties in with my current research interests at UKZN, that focuses on the psychosocial dimensions of the Covid-19 pandemic, among university students in five African countries," he said.
As the WFMH regional vice president for Africa, he serves as the official representative of WFMH in Africa, and is responsible for representing WFMH on all matters related to mental health in Africa. He is charged with establishing a WFMH regional advisory committee for the Africa region and serves as chair of the WFMH regional advisory council for Africa. In addition, he will also serve as a member of the WFMH regional vice presidents committee.