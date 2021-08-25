UKZN professor appointed as World Federation for Mental Health regional vice president for Africa

He currently serves as the Academic Leader of Research and Higher Degrees in the School of Applied Human Sciences, and director of the College of Humanities, Doctoral Academy, at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

His term at the World Assembly and Annual General Meeting of the World Federation of Mental Health officially begins in November and will end in 2023.

WFMH is an international membership organisation founded in 1948 to advance, among all peoples and nations, the prevention of mental and emotional disorders, the proper treatment and care of those with such disorders, and the promotion of mental health.

“I plan to utilise my role to engage in evidence-based advocacy for increased investment in mental health by African governments, as part of the WFMH’s global call for greater investments in mental health. My appointment as the WFMH regional vice president for Africa is recognition of my commitment to challenging socially restrictive and discriminatory practices, affecting the mental health of all people in Africa and globally,” he said.