UKZN received a whopping 120,000 first-year applications for only 9,000 spots, and here are the most popular courses

As matric results are expected to be released this week, with many pupils looking ahead to their tertiary education, the University of KwaZulu Natal (UKZN) said it has been inundated with applications from first-time students. According to UKZN’s Normah Zondo, the acting executive director of corporate relations, the institution received approximately 120,000 first-time undergraduate applicants.

“There are approximately 9,000 first-year places available,” explained Zondo. The most popular courses include teaching, nursing, and a social science degrees. The institution received nearly 15,000 applications for a Bachelor of Education, followed by 13,000 applications for a Bachelor of Nursing, and 9,439 for a Bachelor of Social Science degree.

“Places in these programmes are highly contested, and admission numbers are generally very limited,” said Zondo. The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, will announce the outcome of the NSC examinations on Thursday, January 18. Pupils will receive their results the following day.