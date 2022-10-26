uMlazi woman breaks Guinness World Records for eating the most amount of chicken feet in a minute

Durban - An uMlazi, Durban, woman has broken a Guinness World Record. Vuyolwethu Simanile ate the most chicken feet in 60 seconds.

According to the Guinness World Records website, Simanile consumed 121g (4.26oz) of chicken feet in 60 seconds. A minimum of 110g (3.8oz) was required to be eaten in order to be considered record-worthy. The site she was the the first person to achieve this Guinness World Records title.

The feat was recorded on Stumbo Record Breakers, a show aired on e-tv. Simanile and four other people competed against another at the Mashamplanes Lounge, a shisa nyama restaurant and bar in uMlazi. And according to the rules, competitors were allowed to eat only one chicken feet at a time.

The winner was in disbelief. A Western Cape woman also broke the Guinness World Records, by making 249 cups of tea in the space of an hour. Ingar Valentyn of Wupperthal, a small town in the Cederberg mountains of the Western Cup, was on top form, averaging four cups of rooibos-flavoured tea a minute.

