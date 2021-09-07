Underberg enjoys last bit of snowfall as KZN gets ready for warmer weekend

DURBAN - RESIDENTS living in the Underberg area woke up to light snowfall yesterday. Snow was also predicted along the Lesotho border. Sani Pass Tours reported snowfall along their route from morning until after midday.

However, no further snowfall is expected for the remainder of the week. South African Weather Services (Saws) forecaster, Thandiwe Gumede, said the colder weather is expected to move along the eastern parts of the KwaZulu-Natal from today.

Snow fell in Underberg in KZN on Tuesday. Picture: Sani Pass Tours “There is still some rain predicted over the northern and coastal areas but we can expect clearer weather for the rest of the week,“ she said. Saws said a weather alert remains in place for KZN and the Eastern Cape.

"There is still an alert for possible flooding for today right up until this evening and some light rain is expected tomorrow (Wednesday). We will look throughout the day to see if we need to continue with the alert but basically the bad weather is expected to subside tomorrow," said forecaster, Mbavhi Maliage.