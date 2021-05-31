Unemployed truck driver who bagged lottery can now afford to send his son to university

Durban: A Gauteng truck driver who lost his job more than a year ago, is thrilled to have won almost R200 000 in the Daily Lotto.

The 44-year-old Sebokeng father spent R15 on the winning ticket for the May 22 draw.

He used a manual selection to choose the winning numbers – 2, 05, 10, 26 and 30.

According to national lotto operator Ithuba, the man won 181 059.90.

“This couldn't have come at a better time, I've been unemployed for over a year now. My biggest concern was my family's well-being as I am the sole breadwinner,” said the lucky winner.

“My eldest son passed his matric with exceptional results last year and, as a father, it broke my heart that I was not able to afford him the opportunity to further his university studies. My winnings will go towards my son's education and ensure that my family's daily needs are taken care of.

“Lastly, as a truck driver by profession, a portion of my winnings will go towards improving my skills so that I may find employment again, I will be paying for my Hazchem certification for dangerous goods transport training.”

Ithuba chief executive Charmain Mabuza said it was always fulfilling to witness how Ithuba’s jackpots changed people’s lives.

IOL