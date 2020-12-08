Update: 13 injured in Pinetown chemical explosion as firemen battle blaze

Durban - At least 13 people have been injured in a chemical explosion at a company in Otto Volek Road in New Germany, Pinetown, on Tuesday.

Advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said there was a second explosion afterwards.

He said 13 people have been transported to various hospital for various injuries.

Jamieson said the eThekwini Fire Department has multiple units on scene tackling the blaze saying that the strong winds were posing a challenge.

Some roads around the area have been closed to traffic.