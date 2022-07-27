UPDATE: 5 robbery suspects dead, 3 wounded in KZN high-speed chase

Durban – Five suspects have been killed and three more wounded following a high-speed chase on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal, early on Wednesday morning. It is alleged that a gang of about eight men travelling in two vehicles had been intercepted by local security companies and police.

Story continues below Advertisement

Andreas Mathios of Marshall Security said Marshall's Special Operations team along with SAPS Phoenix Trio Crimes and Crime Intelligence, including other police officials and private security, pursued the suspects travelling in two separate vehicles, after they had committed a business robbery in Empangeni earlier. "Both vehicles overturned, around a kilometre apart and further investigation led to the discovery of the items stolen in the armed robbery as well as multiple unlicensed firearms. Fortunately none of the first responding roleplayers were injured during the shootout," he said. Media Response KZN spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said a high-speed chase on the N2 affected traffic along the busy stretch of road.

“Reports from the scenes suggest that criminals had committed an armed robbery in Empangeni and had fled the scene in two vehicles,” he said. Herbst said the getaway vehicles were intercepted by a private security company and a chase and shoot-out ensued. He added that three of the suspects were shot near the Tongaat toll plaza, while the other three in a second getaway vehicle escaped and continued down the highway.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The suspects were shot and killed near King Shaka airport during an exchange of fire. The critically injured suspects are being treated by Medi Response paramedics, Herbst said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The men were travelling to Durban when they are spotted. So far, five have been confirmed dead while two are critically wounded and an eighth sustained minor injuries. The men are reportedly linked to several robberies in the province. Police are investigating.

Story continues below Advertisement