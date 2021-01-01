UPDATE: KZN welcomes 22 boys, 25 girls on New Year’s Day

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has congratulated all mothers of babies born on New Year’s Day, including 35 year-old Slindile Mkhize, who gave birth to a set of twin girls at Nkonjeni Hospital, near Ulundi. The MEC has also urged all mothers in the province to breastfeed their babies exclusively for the first six months, and to ensure that they immunise their babies at correct intervals, in keeping with the ‘Road to Health’ chart. Mkhize, previously a mother of two teenagers aged 15 and 12, is from the area of Nhlungwane, KwaSiqobelo, at Ulundi. Although still nursing post-labour pains, she spoke briefly to the KZN Department of Health’s Communications unit and thanked the staff of Nkonjeni Hospital for helping her deliver her special New Year’s Day babies, whom she has named Siyamuthanda and Leth’ukuthula. The twins weighed in at 2.5kg and 2.8kg respectively. “I’d like to convey a word of thanks to the staff of Nkonjeni Hospital. They were very supportive, and had a spirit of co-operation with me. I gave birth successfully because of them. Even when it was difficult, they kept encouraging me, and asking me to be strong and push. They were very good,” she said.

At at 3pm, KZN has had a total of 47 New Year's Day babies: 22 boys and 25 girls.

“We would like to congratulate all the families of the babies who have been born on the first day of year 2021. These are, indeed special babies.

“The health and wellbeing of babies is something that we take very seriously at the KZN Department of Health. We therefore urge all new mothers across the province to ensure that they give their babies breast milk exclusively, at least for the first six months of their lives.

“We know that is it not always possible, but they really should try, because breastfeeding has major health benefits. It strengthens the babies’ immune system, and also makes the bond between mother and baby very strong.

“We also urge mothers to follow the immunisation schedule as stipulated in the Road to Health chart because that way, babies are able to build and strengthen their bodies’ ability to fight most childhood ailments, so that they can stay healthy and thrive,” the MEC said.

IOL