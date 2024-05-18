UPDATE: One worker found alive, as four die in Ballito construction collapse

One of the five construction workers who were trapped under tons of sand, following an embankment collapse in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, has been found alive. IPPS Medical Rescue Services spokesperson Samantha Meyrick confirmed that four of the workers were found deceased after the collapse on Saturday morning.

“The fifth victim has been found alive and he’s currently under the care of the IPPS medical advance life support, his condition at this time is unknown,” she added. Earlier, Meyrick said they had to stop the mission after they had recovered three bodies due to multiple collapses of the embankment. She added that the eThekwini Fire Department was called to assist with suitable equipment to recovery the trapped workers.

Meyrick said a tractor loader backerhoe (TLB) was brought on the scene and it was used to slowly excavate the site. She said this process was slow, due to the high risk on the steeply-sloped site. Meanwhile, on Friday, the George Municipality announced that search and rescue efforts were now completed after an apartment construction collapsed on Victoria Street and claimed 33 lives.

The municipality said the scene has now been classified as a crime scene and has officially been handed over for a formal investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS). It will then be handed over to the Department of Labour and Employment for their formal investigation to be conducted. The municipality said based on information received from the contractor on site, SAPS, and other emerging external sources (witness statements), the estimated number of individuals on site during the incident amounted to approximately 81.

The numbers are as follows: * Rescued and recovered: 62 * Deceased: 33 (of the 33 deceased, two still to be formally identified.)

* Hospitalised: 10 * Discharged: 19 List of nationalities present on the incident site:

* South Africa: 15 * Mozambique: 19 * Zimbabwe: 7

* Malawi: 13 * Lesotho: 5 * Permanent Residency Holder: 1

* Unknown nationality: 2 The municipality said repatriations are being undertaken by the Consulates of Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi and Lesotho. [email protected]