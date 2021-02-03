Update: Three dogs die after being attacked by swarm of bees in KZN

Durban - Two more dogs have died after they were attacked by a swarm of the bees on the KZN North Coast, bringing the total to three.

Earlier today members, from IPSS Medical Rescue responded to the incident in Tongaat.

The medical services operations director Paul Herbst said four dogs were attacked.

One died at the scene while three who were critical were rushed to the vet.

Herbst said that by this afternoon another two had died. The third was in a critical condition.