Update: Three dogs die after being attacked by swarm of bees in KZN
Durban - Two more dogs have died after they were attacked by a swarm of the bees on the KZN North Coast, bringing the total to three.
Earlier today members, from IPSS Medical Rescue responded to the incident in Tongaat.
The medical services operations director Paul Herbst said four dogs were attacked.
One died at the scene while three who were critical were rushed to the vet.
Herbst said that by this afternoon another two had died. The third was in a critical condition.
Herbst said the dogs had to be rescued from a cellar under the house. The paramedic who performed the rescue was also stung by the bees.
“We built a fire so that the smoke would get the bees away.”
IOL