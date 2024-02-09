uShaka Marine World to close from Monday due to strike over wages

Durban's uShaka Marine World is expected to be closed from Monday due to a strike over wages. Workers issued management with a strike notice after they reached a stalemate during wage negotiations.

On Friday, uShaka CEO Ndabo Khoza, said the labour union representing staff has taken up the matter with the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for intervention​. He said over the last few months, uShaka Marine World has been engaged in salary negotiations with the union representing the bargaining unit employees. "Unfortunately, the parties have not been able to come to a settlement and this led to the matter being referred to the CCMA despite the employer’s best endeavours," Khoza said.

On Friday, staff issued management with a 48 hour notice to strike. "The commencement of the industrial action will have an impact on our ability to deliver on our promise to providing a quality guest experience. “In light of this, the entity has considered the business risks and has resolved to close the park to the public for the corresponding period of the industrial action," Khoza said.