VIDEO & PICS: Ladysmith teams continue search for passengers after taxi is swept off bridge during flash floods

DURBAN: The search continues for two people who went missing after a fully laden minibus taxi was swept off a low-level bridge during a flash flood at the weekend. Ladysmith SAPS and PMB K9 Search and Rescue teams were called to the scene on Saturday evening after the taxi was swept away. Four people were reported missing. K9 Unit members conducted a river search. The body of 48-year-old Zamo Ngobese was found in the Umthezi River, about 25m from where the taxi was swept away. The search team found the body of Saizi Chonco, 38, next to the river.

The bodies were handed over to the SAPS.

KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka expressed sadness over the incident.

He expressed his concern about the loss of life that the province continues to experience as a result of inclement weather.

"We are saddened by this latest incident. Our teams are working around the clock in conjunction with the police search and rescue teams to locate the missing," he said.

Picture: Claudine Senekal / Ladysmith Herald

Picture: Claudine Senekal / Ladysmith Herald

Picture: Claudine Senekal / Ladysmith Herald

Hlomuka appealed to drivers to continue to be vigilant and avoid crossing flooded bridges as those were dangerous.

He called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident, in order to determine whether the driver was negligent in trying to crossing the flooded river.

