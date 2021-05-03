Video: Helicopter crashes into Umgeni River in Durban

Durban – Paramedics and rescue personnel are on scene after a helicopter crashed into the Umgeni River on Monday morning.

Garrith Jamieson, an ASL paramedic said the number of casualties were unknown at this stage.

He said the crash took place under the N2 Interchange Umgeni.

“Access to the scene was incredibly difficult. Medics have arrived at the actual scene.”

Rescue Care’s Kyle van Reenen said the helicopter was submerged and the crew were trapped. A rescue mission was under way to retrieve them.

Paramedics and rescue personnel are on scene. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics

The SAPS was also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow.

IOL