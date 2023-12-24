Emergency workers were kept busy on Christmas Eve following a number of road crashes that left atleast six people dead, while a petrol tanker also caught alight on the N2 northbound before Spaghetti Junction. According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, paramedics found multiple fire engines on scene tackling the blaze.

“ALS Paramedics were shown to the driver who had sustained minor injuries. “He was stabilized on scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.” Jamieson said the events leading up to the fire is unknown however will be investigated by the Durban Fire Department and the South African Police Services.

He said there were no other vehicles involved or injuries reported. Earlier, five people died in a horror crash on the N3 near Ladysmith. Medics said two cars collided at high speed, and four occupants from one car died, while the second vehicle the driver had been alone in the vehicle and died.

Jamieson said ALS Paramedics would like to urge all motorists to please be cautious on the roads as they travel to their destinations. “We have been extremely busy with multiple accidents with many being fatal accidents. “We are noticing there are a fair amount of possible alcohol related incidents as well.

“Please enjoy your vacation wisely and rather have a designated driver to ensure you arrive alive at your destination.” Jamieson urged motorist to ensure their vehicles are in a good condition with tyres and wipers working. “Heavy rainfall is predicted for the next few day so please also take this into account before your travels.”