Wanted suspect dies during shootout with cops in KZN

Durban - A-28 year-old suspect wanted for business robbery, carrying an unlicensed firearm, and attempted murder,was shot dead on Sunday night by police. The suspect was on the run since July 9, when he and four other suspects allegedly robbed a business at Kwanyanda Reserve, according to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

The five suspects demanded cash and airtime vouchers, Ngcobo said. A victim was stabbed before the suspects fled the scene, after which a case of attempted murder and robbery were opened up at Esikhaleni SAPS in the King Cetshwayo District Municipality. Esikhaleni is halfway between Richards Bay and Mtunzini, on the north coast of KZN.

It is believed that the suspects evaded police since the July robbery when the cops were tipped off that a suspect was hiding inside an abandoned house that used to belong to a traditional healer. “On 7 August 2022 at 18.30, Esikhaleni police received intelligence regarding a suspect that was wanted for business robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as attempted murder,” Ngcobo said. Two officers attended the scene first but had to quickly call for backup because the suspect opened fire once seeing them.

The suspect emptied two cartridges of 9mm rounds during a shootout with the police, she said. When back up arrived, the 28-year-old suspect was cornered and fatally shot during the exchange of gunfire. At around 5am on August 8, the police entered the premises. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was working with a group of wanted suspects who are terrorising the community,” Ngcobo added. The other four suspects who were part of the robbery on July 9 are still on the run. IOL