Warmer conditions to bring relief after KZN's big freeze
SA Weather Service forecaster Wiseman Dlamini said that warmer weather was forecast for the early part of this week.
He said temperatures were going to improve from today, especially over the eastern parts of the province. However, the western parts would still experience generally cold conditions.
Dlamini said that parts of KZN had experienced very low temperatures at the weekend, including Kokstad, Van Reenen and Underberg.
“Some areas did have some snowfall,” added Dlamini.
Hail was reported in Durban, Hilton, Howick and Pietermaritzburg.
Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Senzo Mzila said that Saturday’s storm made conditions on the roads in the region treacherous and caused the closure of smaller access roads in areas which had experienced excessive snowfall.
The Mercury