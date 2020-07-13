NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
Hail, sleet and snow made conditions on the roads quite difficult in some parts of KZN at the weekend. In the Midlands, there was hail in several areas, including Merrivale, pictured, and Hilton. Picture: Chantelle Steyn/Facebook
Warmer conditions to bring relief after KZN's big freeze

By Karen Singh Time of article published 44m ago

Durban - Weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal were expected to improve this week following a weekend of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with hail and snow in some areas.

SA Weather Service forecaster Wiseman Dlamini said that warmer weather was forecast for the early part of this week.

He said temperatures were going to improve from today, especially over the eastern parts of the province. However, the western parts would still experience generally cold conditions.

Dlamini said that parts of KZN had experienced very low temperatures at the weekend, including Kokstad, Van Reenen and Underberg.

“Some areas did have some snowfall,” added Dlamini.

Hail was reported in Durban, Hilton, Howick and Pietermaritzburg.

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Senzo Mzila said that Saturday’s storm made conditions on the roads in the region treacherous and caused the closure of smaller access roads in areas which had experienced excessive snowfall. 

