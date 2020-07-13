Warmer conditions to bring relief after KZN's big freeze

Durban - Weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal were expected to improve this week following a weekend of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with hail and snow in some areas.

SA Weather Service forecaster Wiseman Dlamini said that warmer weather was forecast for the early part of this week.

He said temperatures were going to improve from today, especially over the eastern parts of the province. However, the western parts would still experience generally cold conditions.

Dlamini said that parts of KZN had experienced very low temperatures at the weekend, including Kokstad, Van Reenen and Underberg.

“Some areas did have some snowfall,” added Dlamini.