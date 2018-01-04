Another incident where a rock was thrown at a motorist on the N2 was reported on Thursday. Picture: Facebook

Durban - DA MP Dean Macpherson has called on police to act quickly before more people are hurt along the N2, following another alleged incident of rocks being thrown at motorists travelling between Umhlanga and Ballito.

The police have not yet confirmed the latest incident.

Macpherson said a woman narrowly survived after a rock was thrown at her car while driving near the airport.

Aliza Cilliers post a picture of the incident on Facebook.

“From what I understand, the woman was driving under the bridge near the airport and people tried to throw a rock at her windscreen but it struck the side window. It is quite clear that there is a criminal syndicate operating there."

“The police need to act now, they cannot sit and wait to collect bodies (of those who have been killed),” said Macpherson.

Last week Amina Haffejee, 16, and her 7-year-old brother, Abdur Raheem, were killed on the N2 near Ballito when a rock was thrown at the car they were travelling in.

Macpherson is leading the charge to help bring those responsible to account and more than R250 000 in reward funding has been put forward by private individuals and companies as reward money.

Macpherson met with the family on Wednesday and has vowed to do all possible to make sure no lives are lost in a similar tragedy.

“When I met with the family, that was the one thing they were adamant about, that we should make sure that this does not happen to any other family.”

