Warning: N2 road closure for partial demolition of King Cetshwayo Bridge

In a significant move to facilitate the extensive upgrade of the N2 north- and southbound, as well as the EB Cloete Interchange, the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has announced the closure of the King Cetshwayo Bridge on the M13 over the N2 in Durban. This closure is scheduled to take place from 18:00 on October 14 until 05:00 on October 16.

The King Cetshwayo Bridge, a structure dating back to the 1960s, is set for partial demolition as part of Sanral's comprehensive efforts to address the current strain on the road network. The bridge, having served beyond its original design capacity, can no longer support additional lanes beneath it. Sanral emphasises the necessity of these infrastructure improvements, explaining that the road network has been under significant strain for several years due to traffic loads surpassing the original design capacity of the EB Cloete Interchange and its feeder routes.

Motorists are advised to check the comprehensive alternate route planning guide at www.nra.co.za, as significant road closures will be implemented at various sites within a radius of the EB Cloete Interchange. The most practical alternative route to avoid the road closure would be via the M4 freeway through the city to rejoin the N2 via the Umhlanga interchange. Sanral has urged trucking companies and other large vehicle owners to postpone travel during the closure to avoid congestion and acknowledges the inconvenience caused by road closures and encourages public transportation providers to inform their drivers of the closures and alternate routes.