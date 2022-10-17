WATCH: All on track for Zulu King’s coronation, Moses Mabhida stadium to take 48 000 people

Video by Sihle Mavuso Durban - It is all systems go for the historic government ceremony to officially hand over the certificate of recognition (coronation) to Zulu King, Misuzulu Sinqobile KaZwelithini on October 29.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma led an inter-ministerial task team on Monday for an in loco-inspection of the venue - the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. Among those present were Police Minister Bheki Cele, KZN Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala, and Dlamini Zuma’s deputy Obed Bapela.

After inspecting the stadium, Dlamini Zuma told the media that all was on track for the King’s big day. She said the capacity of 85 000 seater stadium had been reduced: “basically the capacity of the stadium is going to be 48 000 because we will have a stage which will then kill some of the seats which are behind the stage. So it will be 48 000 in the stadium.” She added that the King would bring his local and international guests, and President Cyril Ramaphosa would also attend the ceremony.

Among the high-profile guests who have already confirmed their attendance is King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini, a blood relative of King Misuzulu. In terms of security, Dlamini Zuma said plans were afoot to ensure that the ceremony is incident free. “There is always security to make sure that the event is safe for all the people who are there. It’s not unique, there will be nothing unique to this event.”

The handing over of the certificate of recognition to the King is a mere formality as he is already on the throne, and has performed all the rituals associated with taking over the kingship. The major ritual was the one of entering the sacred royal kraal which was performed on August 20 at KwaKhangelamankengane palace in Nongoma, which attracted over 20 000 people. [email protected]