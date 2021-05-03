WATCH: Cato Crest tavern owner shot in drive-by shooting

DURBAN – A Cato Crest tavern owner has survived an apparent hit on his life. Earlier today, the man and a friend were parked at the intersection of Mary Thiphe and Amandlacrest Way when they came under attack.

A resident, who declined to be named, said he was informed of the shooting just after midday.

"A white double cab followed the tavern owner's vehicle and tried to overtake him at the intersection. A shooter, possibly seated at the back of the vehicle, then fired several shots at the owner's silver-grey Toyota Rav-4,“ he said.

“Only a few shots were fired at the front windscreen and the shooter concentrated on the side of the vehicle. There were at least 20 bullet holes that we counted. This was definitely a hit."

A taxi driver stopped to assist the wounded man and allegedly ordered passengers out of the taxi, so he could rush the man to hospital. According to a source, the victim is in a stable condition.

"It is a miracle that he survived," the source said.

The passenger was also taken to hospital, in a private vehicle, and is said to be in a critical condition.

Residents said there was a heated gun battle before the driver of the Rav-4 crashed into a small bushy area on the opposite side of the road.

Residents living in a nearby road said it was like a scene from a movie.

"We were busy inside and heard a lot of gunshots," they said.

Police are investigating.

IOL