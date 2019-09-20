To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

KwaZulu-Natal has the highest rate of HIV/Aids positive people in South Africa.



It is against this backdrop that Lizzie Mkhize from Cato Manor in Durban started the Cato Manor Masibambisane "one-stop-all-round assistance" Centre.





The centre which operates from Mkhize's home is also used as a clinic and dispenses medication.





The centre was started in 2006 by Mkhize and her husband Pastor John. The couple offered HIV counselling and testing from the bedroom of their shack.





They were also involved in gardening projects and feeding schemes.





Mkhize explains that she wanted her story and her home to inspire people. She also wants people to realise that being HIV positive is not a death sentence.





According to Mkhize, her vision to see the centre dispensing medication, came into reality in 2016 when the Cato Manor Masibambisane was selected as one of the few community NGO's in the country to decant Anti-Retro-Viral's (ARV) from the clinic to patients.







