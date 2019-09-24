A statue of Griffiths Mxenge, in the foreground, near the entrance to Umlazi, the south Durban township where he and his wife Victoria were murdered. Picture: Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency(ANA)

This Heritage Day, Independent Media is celebrating the 20 greatest women and men of KwaZulu-Natal. The focus is on iconic figures in the province, who through their activism changed the path of the Struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

These are women and men whose legacy is an integral part of KZN's heritage.

Each video interview is with someone who worked closely with the subject of the profile or an historian who has researched the individual.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In 2006, Griffiths Mxenge was posthumously awarded the national order of the Order of Luthuli in Silver for his excellent contribution to the field of law and sacrifices made in the fight against apartheid oppression in South Africa.

The citation aptly records that he paid the supreme price for defending the rights of the oppressed South Africans to exist in conditions of freedom, justice, peace and democracy

Political Bureau and Studio Independent