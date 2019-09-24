Princess Magogo was a Zulu Princess, musician and poet.

This Heritage Day, Independent Media is celebrating the 20 greatest women and men of KwaZulu-Natal. The focus is on iconic figures in the province, who through their activism changed the path of the Struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

These are women and men whose legacy is an integral part of KZN's heritage.

Each video interview is with someone who worked closely with the subject of the profile or an historian who has researched the individual.





Princess Magogo was a Zulu Princess, musician and poet, who contributed to the development of traditional music in South Africa and was an authority on Zulu traditions, history and folklore.

Her son is Inkatha Freedom Party emeritus leader, Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Political Bureau and Studio Independent