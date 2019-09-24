Yusuf Mohamed Dadoo was a South African communist and an anti-apartheid activist.

This Heritage Day, Independent Media is celebrating the 20 greatest women and men of KwaZulu-Natal. The focus is on iconic figures in the province, who through their activism changed the path of the Struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

These are women and men whose legacy is an integral part of KZN's heritage.

Each video interview is with someone who worked closely with the subject of the profile or an historian who has researched the individual.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Yusuf Mohamed Dadoo was a South African communist and an anti-apartheid activist.

During his life, he was chair of both the South African Indian Congress and the South African Communist Party, as well as being a major proponent of co-operation between those organisations and the African National Congress

Political Bureau and Studio Independent