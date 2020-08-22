WATCH: Duduzane Zuma congratulates corruption accused Zandile Gumede on appointment as KZN MPL, slams critics

Durban – Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, has congratulated controversial former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede for her appointment as KwaZulu-Natal MPL while condemning her critics. In a video that is trending on social media, Zuma junior expressed his support for Gumede, who had replaced late ANC provincial spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu, whose recent death was associated with Covid-19. “Mama Zandile Gumede congratulations for being appointed to the provincial legislature, it is high time,” he said.

Message from Gupta agent, Duduzane Zuma to Zandile Gumede. All these criminals obviously support each other. pic.twitter.com/xYybN3qLrR — Goolam (@goolammv) August 21, 2020

Gumede was recently moved as an ordinary councillor of the province’s commercial city, the position she held since her removal as the mayor owing to her administration’s service delivery poor performance.

The critics were unhappy with her moving to the provincial legislature while she is still facing fraud and corruption charges in relation to the city’s multimillion-rand solid waste tender.

Zuma said Gumede, who is out on bail of R50 000, should not be judged through public opinion while she had not been proven guilty by the court of law.

“That is the basis we should all respect. The court of public opinion, public perception is the great place for debate and discussion (on issues) that are all sorts of manner of things and topics.

“But as it stands, leaders that are flip-flopping on this premise should be ashamed of themselves and should not be doing this to people that have not had the day in court or yet to see the day in court especially if they believe in the ANC,” said Zuma.

He also encouraged her to keep working hard and “keep pushing the envelope.”

“I support you for sure, I am not the only one that does so, and all the best to you, congratulations,” said Zuma.

Duduzane Zuma expressed his support for Gumede while provincial ANC chairperson Premier Sihle Zikalala had on Friday said sending her to Parliament was not the ANC's best decision in stabilising a municipality and the party’s biggest region in the country, where she was enjoying support.

“Now the ANC, to solve that particular problem, decided that we must take her to the legislature, not that she is deployed in an executive position in the legislature.

“The society is correct in saying this is solving one problem by another problem as it is expected that when the person is charged, that person is removed,” he said.

Political Bureau