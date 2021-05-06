WATCH: Durban reaction officer helps mum give birth

DURBAN - A reaction officer from Marshall Security has been hailed a hero after he helped a mum delivery her baby in the early hours of this morning.

“In the early hours of this morning, Marshall Security received requests for assistance with a woman in suspected labour in Bailey Road, Avoca.

“We immediately dispatched our Armed Reaction Officer to investigate as well as ambulance services to the scene,” a spokesperson for Marshall Security said.

When the officer arrived at the scene, he found that the woman was in active labour and her water had broken.

An off duty nurse from the community came to assist and the woman gave birth very soon after – just after 3am this morning.

The officer, Bradley Govender said he saw that the woman had gone into labour and her waters had already broken.

“So I calmed her down. She told me she was in so much of pain. I asked for water and gave her some water,” he said.

He said a few minutes later, the woman gave birth.

“The mother and baby were transported to hospital by ambulance service for further care and treatment,” the spokesperson said.

IOL