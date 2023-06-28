WATCH: Emergency workers work through night in Durban as tornado, floods wreak havoc

Durban - eThekwini Municipality said emergency teams worked through the night following heavy rains and tornadic activity that left a trail of destruction on the north of Durban on Tuesday afternoon. The City said teams were deployed to communities to open halls to accommodate displaced families and to render other assistance such as food, blankets and mattresses.

Pictures of videos and photographs of a tornado in the Bhambayi area in Inanda went viral on social media. In one of the videos a resident is pleading for help.

Heavy rains continued unabated late throughout Tuesday evening causing heavy flooding in areas that included Phoenix and Verulam. The City said halls were opened in areas like Folweni, Amoati, Amatikwe, Redfern in Phoenix and Inanda Newtown C. eThekwini Municipality said Search and Rescue teams had rescued families trapped by water in their homes.

“In addition, roving teams are removing obstructions on roads and clearing fallen trees and other debris.” The City added that damage to government infrastructure was extensive. “Clinics flooded and water pipes damaged.”

Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, together with KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and eThekwini Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda are expected to lead a government visit to the community of Inanda on Wednesday morning. Government said this would be to assess damage to assess damage and assure for themselves that families who have been affected are receiving adequate support and assistance. Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, said they had responded to more than 40 calls for help from around 4pm.

“Several homes were flooded and dozens of vehicles damaged during flash flooding in Durban. “Reaction Officers evacuated a family of four from their residence in Woodmanor Place in Trenance Manor after a stream at the rear of the property widened and burst its banks.” Balram said a 50-year-old female contacted RUSA requesting urgent assistance after her 90-year-old mother slipped and fell in their flooded home on Munn Road in Ottawa.

“The caller was unable to remove the elderly female to safety. Reaction Officers immediately responded and rescued both women from the residence.” Balram said several motorists between Phoenix and Verulam were stranded after their vehicles became submerged in water. “One person is presumed to have drowned in Zwelisha while attempting to traverse a flooded river. Due to the inclement weather, the search for his body was aborted.”