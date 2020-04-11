WATCH - Evan Roos: Please, let’s all stay at home and wash our hands

Cape Town – Sharks rugby player Evan Roos has a message for South Africans on Day 16 of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I hope everyone is healthy and safe and spending good quality time with the family at home. In these troubling times, us as South Africans can make a difference: Please, let’s all stay at home and wash our hands. To our healthcare system, we thank you for all the trouble and effort you’re going through. Stay safe!”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.

* For more details visit www.myfanpark.com